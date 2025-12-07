De’Von Achane questionable to return, Dolphins up 24-7

The Dolphins have a comfortable lead over the Jets, but they have lost a key player to an injury.

Running back De’Von Achane went to the locker room in the second quarter. He has a rib injury and the Dolphins are calling him questionable to return.

The Dolphins may not need Achane to close out another win, however. Riley Patterson hit a field goal shortly after Achane left the game and the Dolphins lead the Jets 24-7 with less than two minutes to play in the first half.

Achane has seven carries for 92 yards and a touchdown to go with one catch for 13 yards on Sunday.