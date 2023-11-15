De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert were limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Dolphins designated running back De’Von Achane to return from injured reserve Monday. He participated in the bonus practice coming off an off week, but the Dolphins’ first practice report of the week didn’t come until Wednesday.

Achane officially was limited as he works his way back from a knee injury that kept him out four games.

The Dolphins have missed him in their lineup.

He is averaging 12.1 yards per carry through four games of his rookie season. He has 460 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to go with nine receptions for 67 yards and two scores.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) also was limited.

Receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), receiver Chase Claypool (knee), offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring), running back Alec Ingold (foot), offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was limited.