Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love, DeMarcus Lawrence remain out of practice

The Seahawks listed seven players as not practicing Wednesday as they began Week 6.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (quadricep) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) did not return to practice after missing Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall, who left the game with an oblique injury, also sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (shoulder), offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (rest) were the other Seahawks who missed Wednesday’s session.



Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald ruled out Hall and Jones for Sunday and said the team won’t know until the end of the week whether they will have Lawrence, Love and Witherspoon.

Cornerback Riq Woolen is another player whose status is uncertain, but he returned to limited participation in practice, a step in the protocol as he recovers from a concussion.

Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) also was limited.