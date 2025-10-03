DeVonta Smith: A.J. Brown wants what’s best for team, offense needs to be better

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown’s social media activity after last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers made a lot of noise around Philadelphia this week and fellow wideout DeVonta Smith weighed in on it on Friday.

The Eagles did not complete a pass in the second half of that game and they’re 31st in passing yards despite a 4-0 start to the season, which led to Brown’s frustrations with his limited role in the offense. Smith called Brown “a great leader” and said that he shares the view that the team’s offense is not performing as well as it should be.

“He wants what’s best for the team,” Smith said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Things aren’t necessarily going our way offensively. I don’t think nothing wrong with him wanting better in that situation. I certainly feel the same way. Offensively, we need to be better.”

Smith, who has 17 catches for 158 yards, went on to explain how he’s dealing with the current offensive state of affairs.

“I control what I can control,” Smith said. “The play calls we’re getting are the play calls. The coverages we’re getting are the coverages. Sometimes things don’t work out the way we want it to, and that’s just that.”

The Eagles will try to get their offense on track against the Broncos on Sunday and frustrations will only grow if a failure to do so leads to the team’s first loss of the season.