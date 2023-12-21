DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay didn’t practice on Thursday

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is on the team’s first injury report of the week.

Smith did not take part in Thursday’s practice and he is listed with a knee injury. Smith reportedly emerged from the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Monday night with the issue, but it didn’t appear to hinder him as he played 66 offensive snaps in the game.

Cornerback Darius Slay did not play against the Seahawks and he remained off the field on Thursday. Linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) were also out of practice.

Guard Cam Jurgens (pectoral) was a full participant after missing the Seahawks loss. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (pectoral) was also full after being designated for return from injured reserve earlier in the day.