DeVonta Smith off injury report, Dallas Goedert out for Week 14

  
Published December 6, 2024 04:17 PM

Receiver DeVonta Smith will be back for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Smith is officially off the injury report with no game status and is set to play in Week 14.

Smith hasn’t played since the Week 11 win over the Commanders, sidelined by a hamstring injury. Even before the final report came out on Friday, Smith had said he was playing.

“Count me in,” Smith said, via multiple reporters. Smith noted he was pushing to play last week but the team held him out.

In nine games this season, Smith has caught 41 passes for 516 yards with four touchdowns.

Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) is also set to return after missing last week’s game.

But tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), safety Reed Blankenship (concussion), safety Sydney Brown (knee), and receiver Britain Covey (neck) are all out.

Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (knee/rest) and receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) are both off the injury report and are set to play.