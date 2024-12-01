 Skip navigation
Devonta Smith out for Eagles Sunday

  
Published December 1, 2024 03:02 PM

The Eagles will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith again this week.

Smith is inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Ravens. Smith was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, but was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

The Eagles ruled cornerback Darius Slay and wide receiver Johnny Wilson out. Quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive lineman Nick Gates, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan are the other inactives for Philly.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, running back Keaton Mitchell, safety Marcus Williams, wide receiver Devontez Walker, and center Nick Samac are inactive for the Ravens.