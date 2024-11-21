 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeVonta Smith remains out of Eagles practice

  
Published November 21, 2024 02:50 PM

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks and his approach is a bit different heading into this week’s game against the Rams.

Smith missed practice on Wednesday before returning to work on Thursday heading into the team’s Week 10 win over the Cowboys and he was listed as out last Monday while following a similar path to playing in last Thursday’s win over the Commanders. Smith missed practice again this Wednesday and reporters at the open portion of practice noted that he remains out on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if the second missed practice impacts Smith’s availability against the Rams on Sunday night, but Friday’s practice participation should provide a hint before the team issues an injury designation.

Smith has missed one game this season. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in the nine games he has played.