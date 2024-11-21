DeVonta Smith remains out of Eagles practice

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks and his approach is a bit different heading into this week’s game against the Rams.

Smith missed practice on Wednesday before returning to work on Thursday heading into the team’s Week 10 win over the Cowboys and he was listed as out last Monday while following a similar path to playing in last Thursday’s win over the Commanders. Smith missed practice again this Wednesday and reporters at the open portion of practice noted that he remains out on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if the second missed practice impacts Smith’s availability against the Rams on Sunday night, but Friday’s practice participation should provide a hint before the team issues an injury designation.

Smith has missed one game this season. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in the nine games he has played.