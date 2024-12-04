DeVonta Smith returns to full practice participation

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith looks like he’s on track to return to the Eagles lineup against the Panthers on Sunday.

Smith was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Smith has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but practiced on a limited basis last week and was listed as questionable to play against the Ravens last Sunday before being declared inactive.

Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) also missed the Ravens game and practiced on a limited basis. Running back Saquon Barkley (rest), guard Mekhi Becton (knee, rest), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (rest), cornerback Darius Slay (concussion), edge rusher Josh Sweat (rest), and wide receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) were also limited participants.

Safety Reed Blankenship (concussion), safety Sydney Brown (knee), wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.