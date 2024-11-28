DeVonta Smith returns to limited work at practice

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) went through a limited practice Thursday.

Smith did not practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win over the Rams with his injury.

He has 41 receptions for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo (calf) also returned to limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) remained out.

He is a long shot to play now as there likely aren’t enough days left before Sunday’s game against the Ravens for him to clear concussion protocol.

Slay has 32 tackles, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble in nine games this season. He missed the Jaguars game earlier this month with a groin injury.