 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeVonta Smith returns to limited work at practice

  
Published November 28, 2024 04:26 PM

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) went through a limited practice Thursday.

Smith did not practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win over the Rams with his injury.

He has 41 receptions for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo (calf) also returned to limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) remained out.

He is a long shot to play now as there likely aren’t enough days left before Sunday’s game against the Ravens for him to clear concussion protocol.

Slay has 32 tackles, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble in nine games this season. He missed the Jaguars game earlier this month with a groin injury.