DeVonta Smith ruled out for Week 12

  
Published November 22, 2024 04:12 PM

The Eagles will be down a wide receiver against the Rams on Sunday night.

DeVonta Smith has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing all week. It will be the second game that Smith has missed for the Eagles this season.

Smith has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns this season.

A.J. Brown, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, and Ainias Smith are the other receivers on the 53-man roster. The Eagles could add Britain Covey to that list. Covey is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but is listed as questionable to be activated in time to play in Los Angeles.

There is an open spot for Covey on the active roster with edge rusher Bryce Huff landing on injured reserve Friday.