DeVonta Smith spotted with crutches, walking boot after Sunday’s loss

The Eagles lost to the Cardinals at home on Sunday and now they’re dealing with an injury to one of their key offensive players.

Per multiple reporters on the scene, Philadelphia receiver DeVonta Smith was seen using crutches and with a walking boot on his right foot after the game.

Smith suffered the injury late in the game on one of Philadelphia’s last possessions.

In his third season, Smith has been dealing with a couple of injuries throughout the season but has not missed a game. He had three catches for 30 yards on Sunday before exiting the contest.

At 11-5, the Eagles will be the NFC’s No. 5 seed if the Cowboys win next week.