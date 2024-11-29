Dexter Lawrence on extent of elbow injury: I don’t know, but I can play through a lot

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence says he isn’t sure of the extent of the elbow injury that forced him to leave the Thanksgiving game in Dallas, but he will play through it for the rest of the season if he possibly can.

Lawrence said the elbow “popped out of place” and he will need to get an MRI before he knows how serious it is. Lawrence indicated that he wants to continue playing, regardless of the Giants’ 2-10 record.

“I don’t really know but I could play through a lot of things,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence is the Giants’ defensive captain and best defensive player, and losing him would be another big loss in a season full of them. With the Giants likely to be rebuilding in 2025, Lawrence is under contract to the Giants with a base salary of $15.5 million for next season.