nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Dexter Lawrence on extent of elbow injury: I don’t know, but I can play through a lot

  
Published November 29, 2024 04:30 AM

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence says he isn’t sure of the extent of the elbow injury that forced him to leave the Thanksgiving game in Dallas, but he will play through it for the rest of the season if he possibly can.

Lawrence said the elbow “popped out of place” and he will need to get an MRI before he knows how serious it is. Lawrence indicated that he wants to continue playing, regardless of the Giants’ 2-10 record.

“I don’t really know but I could play through a lot of things,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence is the Giants’ defensive captain and best defensive player, and losing him would be another big loss in a season full of them. With the Giants likely to be rebuilding in 2025, Lawrence is under contract to the Giants with a base salary of $15.5 million for next season.