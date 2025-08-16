 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dillon Gabriel to start for Browns today

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:10 AM

For the second consecutive preseason game, the Browns will start a rookie quarterback. But this time it’s a different quarterback.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel gets the start today against the Eagles, the Browns have announced.

Last week, fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders was the starter. Gabriel and Sanders are part of a four-man competition at quarterback that also includes Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco is the favorite to emerge as the Week One starter.

Gabriel played three years at UCF, two at Oklahoma and one at Oregon. At age 24 and with 63 college starts under his belt, he’s one of the most experienced rookie quarterbacks ever, but there are questions about whether he has the physical tools to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He’ll try to start answering those questions today.