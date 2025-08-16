Dillon Gabriel to start for Browns today

For the second consecutive preseason game, the Browns will start a rookie quarterback. But this time it’s a different quarterback.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel gets the start today against the Eagles, the Browns have announced.

Last week, fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders was the starter. Gabriel and Sanders are part of a four-man competition at quarterback that also includes Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco is the favorite to emerge as the Week One starter.

Gabriel played three years at UCF, two at Oklahoma and one at Oregon. At age 24 and with 63 college starts under his belt, he’s one of the most experienced rookie quarterbacks ever, but there are questions about whether he has the physical tools to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He’ll try to start answering those questions today.