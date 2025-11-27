Dion Dawkins, Josh Palmer miss practice for Bills

The Bills may not have either of their starting offensive tackles available against T.J. Watt this weekend.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday because of a concussion. That will make it difficult for him to be cleared in time to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

Right tackle Spencer Brown has a shoulder injury and has also missed both days of practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow, knee) remained out of practice.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer joined Dawkins and Brown as a non-participant on Thursday. Palmer (ankle) was limited on Wednesday.

There was better news for tight end Dalton Kincaid. He’s up to limited participation after missing two games with a hamstring injury.