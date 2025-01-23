 Skip navigation
Dion Dawkins returns to practice, Taylor Rapp still out

  
January 23, 2025

The Bills were down to one player out of practice on Thursday.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was a full participant in practice after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness. That should mean Dawkins is in his customary spot on Josh Allen’s blind side when the Bills hit the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Safety Taylor Rapp remained out of practice with back and hip injuries. The Bills will practice again on Friday before issuing injury designations and Rapp’s lack of participation so far this week suggests the team will need to make other plans in the secondary.

Cornerback Christian Benford (concussion) and linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) were limited for the second straight day. Cornerback Taron Johnson (neck, shoulder) was limited after being listed as full on Wednesday.