Diontae Johnson: The offense has full confidence in Mitch Trubisky

With quarterback Kenny Pickett sidelined by an ankle injury, Mitch Trubisky will make his first start of the season for the Steelers on Thursday night against the Patriots.

Unlike some of the backup quarterbacks who have had to step in this season, Trubisky has been with the club for over a year. That familiarity and comfort should help on the short week, according to receiver Diontae Johnson.

“Mitch has been in that position before. He knows the system,” Johnson said Tuesday, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “It’s not like we just brought someone in to fill the spot. The offense has full confidence in Mitch, that he is going to get the job done this Thursday. Us guys on the outside, [we] feel the same way.”

Trubisky started five games for the Steelers last season, with the club going 2-3 in those contests.

“[I have] the same amount of respect I have for Kenny and Mason [Rudolph] as well,” Johnson said. “From an experience standpoint, Mitch has been in the league for some time now. He had experience out there last year as well. Whenever he comes in, he is always prepared and knows what he is doing. He knows the game plan.

“It’s pretty much the same. It’s next man up. That’s how we see it.”

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Trubisky has compiled a 31-24 record as a starter. In three appearances this season, he’s completed 29-of-49 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.