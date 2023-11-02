DirecTV agrees to modify ads suggesting it “gives you access to every game”

In September, the NFL complained about ads from DirecTV suggesting that it “gives you access to every game.” The league also took action aimed at pressuring DirecTV to alter its pitch.

On Thursday, the Better Business Bureau’s National Advertising Division concluded that DirecTV should discontinue the messaging or modify the the pitch to “clearly and conspicuously” disclose that additional subscriptions are needed, in order to see every game.

DirecTV has agreed to comply with the decision.

“The NFL is pleased that DirecTV has agreed to discontinue or modify its deceptive advertising about the availability of NFL games,” a league spokesman said. “We will continue to push back against all forms of misleading advertising that cause consumer confusion.”

DirecTV exclusively held the NFL Sunday Ticket package from 1994 through 2022. As of this year, Sunday Ticket shifted to YouTube TV.

DirecTV had justified the ad by pointing out that Sunday Ticket can be purchased through the YouTube TV app available in the DirecTV service. It cannot be purchased by consumers through DirecTV.

