 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Disney, DirecTV move toward deadline for new deal

  
Published September 1, 2024 01:57 PM

Earlier this summer, DirecTV showed up regularly in the news because of the Sunday Ticket antitrust trial against the NFL. Now, DirecTV returns to the headlines, due to its negotiations with Disney.

The deal between DirecTV and the various Disney-owned networks (including ABC and ESPN) expires at midnight. Absent a new contract, the networks will disappear from DirecTV, forcing customers to look elsewhere for Monday Night Football.

Last year, it happened between Disney and Charter Communications. That fight lasted from August 31 until just before the Week 1 game between the Bills and the Jets.

The situation hasn’t gotten ugly, yet. But it’s moving in that direction. DirecTV has launched UnbundleDisney.com, which makes the against Disney and its desire to tie various networks together, regardless of whether consumers want them.

These things usually get worked out. And maybe this one hasn’t gotten more press because DirecTV is a dying platform. It has fallen from a peak of 21 million subscribers to under 9 million.

Regardless, that’s a lot of people who won’t be able to watch Monday Night Football, if Disney and DirecTV can’t work this out.