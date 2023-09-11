ESPN returns for Spectrum customers in time for Bills-Jets

Monday Night Football is back.

It was never really gone. But it was almost gone, for at least Week 1, for Spectrum customers.

On Monday, Charter Communications and Disney resolved their dispute. ESPN, and other Disney channels, are back on Spectrum.

Here’s the joint statement from Disney CEO Robert Iger and Charter CEO Chris Winfrey: “Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services, while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week, and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney’s high-quality sports, news and entertainment programming, in time for Monday Night Football.”

The deal includes, in the coming months, ad-supported Disney+ for customers who buy Spectrum TV Select. Spectrum TV Select Plus customers will have ESPN+ and the ESPN direct-to-consumer product, when it launches.

Spectrum also will make various Disney-owned streaming services available for purchase at retail rates.

Most importantly, Spectrum customers will see the Bills and the Jets play on Monday night.