DJ Chark: It’s time for me to get back on track

The Panthers have installed Bryce Young as their starting quarterback and the first overall pick’s chances of success in his rookie season will be boosted by having a strong connection with his receivers.

One connection that seems to be developing well is with wideout DJ Chark. Chark was sidelined for part of the offseason program after surgery, but has shown good chemistry with Young during what wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said is “a helluva camp.”

Chark’s surgery came after he missed six games with the Lions last season and he missed 18 games over four years in Jacksonville, which offers a reminder that a strong camp will mean nothing if Chark isn’t able to remain on the field this fall.

“I don’t feel pressure to prove it to anybody outside of myself. I just feel like it’s time for me to get back on track,” Chark said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “I know what I am. I know what my talent is. I’ve dealt with some difficult circumstances. But one thing I know about me, I’m gonna keep pushing through.”

Chark has produced well when healthy over the course of his career, but he’s on his second-straight one-year deal because he hasn’t been healthy often enough. A change in that trend would be a positive step for him and the Panthers.