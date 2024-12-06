DJ Moore, D’Andre Swift questionable for Bears-49ers

The Bears got two of their key offensive players back on the field for Friday’s practice and there’s a chance they’ll both be available for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Receiver D.J. Moore and running back D’Andre Swift were limited on Friday after they did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday. Both players are listed as questionable.

Moore and Swift are each dealing with a quad injury.

Receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) was full for the second day in a row. He’s off the report and set to play.

But running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), and defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle) are all out after not practicing this week.

Defensive back Kevin Byard (shoulder), offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (knee), and offensive lineman Darnell Wright (knee) are also off the report and are set to play.