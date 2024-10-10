DJ Moore likes seeing “bossy” Caleb Williams grow as a leader

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has seen a difference in quarterback Caleb Williams five games into Williams’s rookie season.

The Bears are riding a two-game winning streak into this weekend’s game against the Jaguars in London and Moore said a more “bossy” approach from Williams has contributed to the team’s recent success. Moore made it clear that he thinks bossiness is a positive development in this context.

“It’s amazing,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “He’s taken those strides that he needs to. He’s been bossy lately, telling us that we need to be on the details. We really do for him to be the best player he needs to be. He’s been a leader. So what I mean by bossy is, if we don’t hit something in practice, he’s going to tell us how we need to run it. And we just look at him and be like, ‘OK.’ When we get out there in the game, just making sure you work because he’s gonna have some words for you if you don’t. That’s him being a leader.”

Williams said that “learning everybody and understanding how everybody reacts to certain things” has helped him grow as a leader because he knows that there are different buttons to push with different teammates in order to elicit the desired response. That’s been working for the Bears of late and continued growth should make for an interesting second half of the season in Chicago.