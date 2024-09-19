DJ Moore regrets showing frustration in loss to Texans

There was plenty of frustration for the Bears during last Sunday night’s loss to the Texans and wide receiver DJ Moore wore some of it on his sleeve as the game unfolded.

Cameras caught Moore looking glum while on the bench on more than one occasion and Moore said on Wednesday that he did some “self-evaluation” when he saw the clips over the last few days. Moore said his feelings of frustration were not directed in any particular direction, but that the way he displayed it in his body language “was too much.”

“I shouldn’t have shown as much,” Moore said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “But it’s a part of the game. Like I said, we were one play away from the game-changing. And we just couldn’t connect. Nobody on offense could connect with the one play or get the one play started to get us on track and go up. It’s football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations.”

Moore isn’t the only person frustrated by the slow start by the Bears offense, but pressing is unlikely to be the right answer to unlocking the production they are hoping to see from the unit. This Sunday brings a matchup with a Colts team that has been struggling defensively, so there should be chances to express different emotions if the Bears can remain on an even keel in the early part of the game.