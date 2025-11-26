DK Metcalf didn’t practice on Wednesday due to ankle injury

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf injured an ankle on Sunday against the Bears. Because he returned to action, coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the situation after the game.

Three days later, it’s bad enough to keep him from practicing.

Metcalf was listed as not participating on Wednesday, four days before a Week 13 game against the Bills.

Also not practicing were (as previously mentioned) quarterback Aaron Rodgers (wrist), along with receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), tackle Broderick Jones (neck), and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee). Tight end Jonnu Smith and linebacker T.J. Watt were given non-injury rest days.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hip) was limited, as were defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle), and linebacker Alex Highsmith (pectoral). Guard Isaac Semualo was listed as limited due to rest.