DK Metcalf goes for 99 yards and a touchdown before halftime as Seahawks lead 17-7

  
Published October 20, 2024 02:25 PM

Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf is having quite a day in Atlanta today.

Metcalf has four catches for 99 yards, including a touchdown with four seconds left in the second quarter, as the Seahawks have jumped out to a 17-7 halftime lead.

Metcalf caught three passes from quarterback Geno Smith and one, a 35-yarder, on a trick play from fellow receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith had a very good half, completing 15 of 19 passes for 181 yards with no interceptions. Also having a good first half was the Falcons’ running game, with Bijan Robinson carrying 11 times for 80 yards and Tyler Allgeier adding 37 yards on four carries. But Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn’t done much, throwing for just 80 yards on 9-of-12 passing.

The Falcons will need more from Cousins as they attempt to mount a comeback against a Seahawks team that has everything firing on offense.