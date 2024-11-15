DK Metcalf off injury report, set to return vs. 49ers

Coming off of their bye week, the Seahawks will have one of their best offensive players back on the field.

Receiver DK Metcalf (knee) has no game status and is set to play in the Week 11 matchup with the 49ers.

Metcalf, who missed the team’s last two games, has been a full participant in practice this week.

Metcalf has caught 35 passes for 568 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder), safety Coby Bryant (illness), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), and defensive end Leonard Williams (foot) are also off the injury report and set to play.

Tight end Noah Fant (groin), tight end Brady Russell (foot), and center Connor Williams (personal) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.