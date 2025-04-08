DL Arron Mosby re-signs with Packers

The Packers have defensive lineman Arron Mosby back in the fold for the 2025 season.

Mosby was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent last month and the NFL’s daily transaction report for Monday showed that he has signed that tender.

Mosby played in 16 games for the Packers last season. He had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack, two quarterback hits, and two passes defensed before adding a tackle in their playoff loss to the Eagles.

Mosby saw his first NFL action with the Panthers in 2022. He had one tackle in three games for Carolina.