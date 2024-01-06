Dolphins activate Jerome Baker, place Bradley Chubb on IR

Linebacker Jerome Baker is back on the Dolphins active roster.

Baker missed the last four games on injured reserve with a knee injury, but the team activated him on Saturday. He has 69 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, and three passes defensed this season.

The Dolphins opened up a roster spot for Baker by placing Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. The veteran edge rusher tore his ACL in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

In addition to those moves, the Dolphins also announced that they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and edge rusher Melvin Ingram from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game against the Bills.