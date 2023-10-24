Dolphins activate Nik Needham, place Isaiah Wynn on IR

The Dolphins are getting one player back but another will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks.

Miami announced the team has activated cornerback Nik Needham off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.

Needham has been recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last season. His 21-day practice window was set to expire this week. He was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices before being a full participant on Friday last week.

Needham, 26, recorded 21 tackles for two passes defensed in six games last season. In 17 games back in 2021, he had 59 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and a sack.

Wynn suffered a quad injury during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Head coach Mike McDaniel said during his Monday press conference that Wynn would be out for weeks. Wynn had started all seven games at left guard for the Dolphins in 2023.