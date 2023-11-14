Dolphins activate River Cracraft, cut Kelvin Joseph

The Dolphins activated receiver River Cracraft from injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

He went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Sept. 29.

Cracraft has six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

He joined the Dolphins in 2022 and has played 14 games with one start since, catching 15 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Cracraft entered the NFL with Denver in 2017 and has appeared in 38 games with two starts over his career.

The Dolphins waived cornerback Kelvin Joseph in a corresponding move.

He was acquired by Miami in a trade with Dallas on Aug. 29 and played four games for the Dolphins. Joseph had two solo stops.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, playing 26 games and totaling 27 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.