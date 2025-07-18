 Skip navigation
Dolphins agree to fully guaranteed contract with No. 37 pick Jonah Savaiinaea

  
July 18, 2025

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with their second-round pick.

Miami has agreed to a fully guaranteed contract with guard Jonah Savaiinaea, according to a report from NFL Media.

Savaiinaea was the No. 37 overall pick of this year’s draft. His deal has implications for Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, who was selected at No. 36. Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, the No. 35 selection, also received a fully guaranteed deal.

However, Judkins did not report to the team with his fellow Browns rookies on Friday, as he instead focuses on his ongoing legal issues.

Savaiinaea, 21, played his college ball at Arizona.