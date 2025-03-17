 Skip navigation
Dolphins agree to one-year deal with CB Artie Burns

  
Published March 17, 2025 11:47 AM

The Dolphins are adding a former first-round pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Miami has agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Artie Burns.

Burns, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in just four games last season, playing 51 defensive snaps and 55 special teams snaps. In 2023, he played 14 contests, playing 23 percent of defensive snaps and 46 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

The Steelers selected Burns at No. 25 overall in the 2016 draft. He’s played 90 games with 39 starts over his career, recording 38 passes defensed and four interceptions.

A South Florida native, Burns also played his college ball at Miami.