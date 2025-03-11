 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency, Day 1
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency, Day 1
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins agree to terms with OL Larry Borom

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:34 PM

The Dolphins are reshaping their offensive line room.

Not long after agreeing to free agent guard James Daniels on a three-year, $24 million deal, the Dolphins have come to terms with offensive lineman Larry Borom, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Bears made Borom a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Chicago.

He has appeared in 47 games with 27 starts, seeing action at guard and tackle.

In 2024, Borom played eight games with four starts.