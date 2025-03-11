Dolphins agree to terms with OL Larry Borom

The Dolphins are reshaping their offensive line room.

Not long after agreeing to free agent guard James Daniels on a three-year, $24 million deal, the Dolphins have come to terms with offensive lineman Larry Borom, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Bears made Borom a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Chicago.

He has appeared in 47 games with 27 starts, seeing action at guard and tackle.

In 2024, Borom played eight games with four starts.