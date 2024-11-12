Dolphins claim Tyrel Dodson, lose Austin Jackson to season-ending knee surgery

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered a couple of roster updates during a Tuesday press conference.

McDaniel confirmed multiple reports that the team claimed linebacker Tyrel Dodson off of waivers. The Seahawks dropped Dodson on Monday after he started each of the team’s first nine games.

“It was a surprise that he was out there,” McDaniel said. “So, [General Manager] Chris Grier’s always trying to make the team better and the more the merrier in our opinion.”

McDaniel also said that right tackle Austin Jackson will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery. Jackson started the first eight games of the season, but was placed on injured reserve before Monday night’s win over the Rams.

Kendall Lamm started at right tackle on Monday.