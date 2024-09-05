Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver “hopeful” Jalen Ramsey will play this week

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for some time and his status for Sunday’s opener against the Jaguars is up in the air as a result.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that he’s “never been more proud” of a player for not practicing, which hinted at an effort to keep Ramsey from making the injury worse by pushing too fast too soon to make a full return to action. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said on Thursday, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that he’s “hopeful” Ramsey will be able to play, but also referenced the bigger picture by saying the team has to be “cognizant” that they play two games in five days.

The Dolphins will host the Bills next Thursday night. Ethan Bonner and Storm Duck are options if Ramsey can’t play.

Ramsey was limited to 10 games for the Dolphins last season after hurting his knee during the summer. The Dolphins would like to have him in the lineup more often this time around.