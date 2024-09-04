 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Jalen Ramsey, Jaelan Phillips out of practice Wednesday

  
Published September 4, 2024 05:15 PM

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been out of practice recently, but the team did not have to disclose what’s been keeping him off the field until Wednesday.

Ramsey landed on the first injury report of the season as a non-participant and he’s listed with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t say whether Ramsey is at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but did hint at Ramsey limiting his activity in order to avoid exacerbating his issue.

“I’ve never been more proud of a player not practicing,” McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is returning from a torn Achilles and was also out of practice. He was listed as resting in addition to the Achilles and McDaniel sounded confident that Phillips will play this weekend, although he’ll likely play a limited role.

“Naturally, there are a couple of components,” McDaniel said. “For so long, there’s been positive check boxes. Everybody is on board; got to manage it in some regard. . . . We have to keep in mind this will be his first game back and we have a game four days later.”

Tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell also took rest days. Linebacker Quinton Bell (thumb), center Aaron Brewer (hand), cornerback Kendall Fuller (rest), defensive tackle Benito Jones (knee), linebacker David Long (rest), safety Jordan Poyer (thumb, rest), linebacker Anthony Walker (knee, rest), and wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) were all limited participants.