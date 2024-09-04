Jalen Ramsey, Jaelan Phillips out of practice Wednesday

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been out of practice recently, but the team did not have to disclose what’s been keeping him off the field until Wednesday.

Ramsey landed on the first injury report of the season as a non-participant and he’s listed with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t say whether Ramsey is at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but did hint at Ramsey limiting his activity in order to avoid exacerbating his issue.

“I’ve never been more proud of a player not practicing,” McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is returning from a torn Achilles and was also out of practice. He was listed as resting in addition to the Achilles and McDaniel sounded confident that Phillips will play this weekend, although he’ll likely play a limited role.

“Naturally, there are a couple of components,” McDaniel said. “For so long, there’s been positive check boxes. Everybody is on board; got to manage it in some regard. . . . We have to keep in mind this will be his first game back and we have a game four days later.”

Tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell also took rest days. Linebacker Quinton Bell (thumb), center Aaron Brewer (hand), cornerback Kendall Fuller (rest), defensive tackle Benito Jones (knee), linebacker David Long (rest), safety Jordan Poyer (thumb, rest), linebacker Anthony Walker (knee, rest), and wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) were all limited participants.