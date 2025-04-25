Dolphins draft Michigan DT Kenneth Grant at No. 13

The Dolphins beefed up their defensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Miami selected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the 13th overall pick.

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound Grant has a big presence in the interior of the defensive line and should make a difference to the Dolphins’ run defense right away.

Grant looks like something of a reach for the Dolphins, as few people expected him to go in the first half of the first round. But Miami likes what it sees in a player who adds some toughness and physicality to their defense.