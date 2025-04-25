 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
nbc_pft_kelvinbanksjr_250424.jpg
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
nbc_pft_kelvinbanksjr_250424.jpg
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins draft Michigan DT Kenneth Grant at No. 13

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:36 PM

The Dolphins beefed up their defensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Miami selected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the 13th overall pick.

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound Grant has a big presence in the interior of the defensive line and should make a difference to the Dolphins’ run defense right away.

Grant looks like something of a reach for the Dolphins, as few people expected him to go in the first half of the first round. But Miami likes what it sees in a player who adds some toughness and physicality to their defense.