Dolphins, Eagles announce Jaelan Phillips trade

  
Published November 3, 2025 06:11 PM

Word that the Dolphins and Eagles have agreed to a trade that will send edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to Philadelphia broke on Monday morning and the agreement is now official.

Both teams announced the deal on Monday afternoon. The Eagles will send their 2026 third-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Phillips, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when Fangio ran Miami’s defense in 2023.

Phillips had 6.5 sacks in eight games before tearing his Achilles that year. He tore his ACL last season and has three sacks while appearing in every game this year.

“That part of the business I absolutely dislike having to say goodbye to a player,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a press conference, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I understand it was a trade we got back compensation, I understand the value of that compensation. Nobody wants to lose a good player.”

The Eagles also traded for cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter in recent days. All 32 teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to complete any other trades.