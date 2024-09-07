 Skip navigation
Dolphins elevate Robbie Chosen for Sunday’s game

  
Published September 7, 2024 05:20 PM

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen will be joining the Dolphins active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The Dolphins announced that Chosen has been elevated from the practice squad for the season opener. The team did not make any other roster moves on Saturday.

Chosen played nine games with the Dolphins last year and returned to the Miami practice squad after being cut by the 49ers as they moved to 53 players last month. He had four catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in his previous run with the AFC East club.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Grant DuBose will also be available at receiver. Malik Washington has been ruled out and Odell Beckham Jr. will be on the physically unable to perform list for at least the first four games of the season.