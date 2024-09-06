 Skip navigation
Dolphins expect Jalen Ramsey to practice Friday, don’t know if he’ll play Sunday

  
Published September 6, 2024 11:52 AM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has a new contract on Friday, but it’s unclear if he’ll be on the field for the team on Sunday.

Ramsey did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to the hamstring injury that kept him off the field at the end of August as well. McDaniel said that he expects Ramsey to practice “in some way, shape or form” on Friday, but said his status for the team’s season-opening game against the Jaguars is up in the air.

“If I did know, I wouldn’t tell you, but I really don’t know,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

While speaking about Ramsey’s extension, McDaniel said the Dolphins have “definitely benefited from” having Ramsey as a player and a leader since he joined the team in a trade last year. Whether those benefits will be part of their on-field plan to beat the Jaguars in Week One will remain up in the air a while longer.