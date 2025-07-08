 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Dolphins have interest in Asante Samuel Jr., but his dad says they have “no leadership”

  
Published July 8, 2025 04:09 AM

In May, the Dolphins were showing interest in free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. They may have even more need for him now that they’ve traded Jalen Ramsey, but recent comments from Samuel’s father would suggest that there will be no signing.

Former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. blasted the Dolphins on his podcast, saying that trading Ramsey was a poor reflection on the team’s leadership.

“The Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey other than they’re sensitive—there’s no leadership in the Dolphins organization,” Samuel Sr. said. “Mike McDaniel is a pushover. Chris Grier, the general manager, he has no backbone. These guys over here, the Miami Dolphins, they are running this team like a little league team. No one can stand up to the players. They are terrified of their own players and they have no control over their players.”

Those comments don’t necessarily mean Samuel Jr. wouldn’t sign with the Dolphins, but they certainly indicate that it’s unlikely. Samuel Jr. is recovering from neck surgery and only played in four games in 2024, and it’s unknown whether he has been cleared for full participation in training camp.