Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score 'doesn't tell story of game'

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score 'doesn't tell story of game'

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Dolphins lead Jets 10-3 at halftime

  
Published September 29, 2025 08:38 PM

The Dolphins’ bid for their first win of the season is in good shape at halftime in Miami.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Darren Waller for a touchdown and the Dolphins defense forced a pair of Jets fumbles that ended the visiting team’s first two offensive possessions. The Jets were able to put together enough of a drive in the final minute to set up a 58-yard field goal try for Nick Folk.

The veteran hit the kick, which is the longest of his career, and the Dolphins lead 10-3 at the break as a result.

Waller’s touchdown was his first since joining the Dolphins and Tagovailoa finished the half 11-of-15 for 115 yards. Tyreek Hill has five catches for 57 yards and Jaylen Waddle had a 25-yard catch to set up the Waller score.

The Jets moved the ball well on their first possession, but running back Braelon Allen lost a fumble just outside the end zone and the Dolphins put together a 15-play, 96-yard drive in response. Quarterback Justin Fields also lost a fumble on a sack by Tyrel Dodson and the two turnovers have negated the positives the Jets could have gained by picking up 115 rushing yards.

Allen later hurt his knee and has been ruled out for the rest of the night. Cornerback Michael Carter also left the game to be evaluated for a head injury.