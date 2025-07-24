Dolphins OL Bayron Matos remains hospitalized, will have more tests Thursday

Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was taken from the team’s practice to the hospital in a helicopter on Wednesday and will have more tests on Thursday.

Matos’s agent Perlesta Hollingsworth told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that Matos suffered an “above the shoulder” injury, but was uncertain if the injury involved his neck, spine or something else. Hollingsworth also said that movement in Matos’s right leg comes and goes.

Matos was injured in a collision with a teammate during the first practice of Dolphins training camp. He was initially examined on the field before being airlifted to the hospital.

Matos spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.