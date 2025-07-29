Dolphins OL Bayron Matos was released from the hospital

Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos has been released from the hospital.

Matos was helicoptered to the hospital after suffering an injury during the first practice of training camp and a team official confirmed to the Miami Herald that Matos is out after a multiple-day stay.

There’s no further update on Matos’s condition or if he’ll be back with the team at training camp. His agent said that Matos suffered an above the shoulder injury and Matos had movement in all his extremities a day after the injury occurred.

Matos spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. He has not appeared in any regular season games.