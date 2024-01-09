Dolphins place Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode on IR

The Dolphins have made some roster moves official for a group that has continued to get hit hard by injuries.

Miami has placed linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, and Cameron Goode on injured reserve, effectively ending their seasons.

Head coach Mike McDaniel had said on Monday that Baker and Goode were out for the postseason, with Van Ginkel’s status more up in the air. But by placing him on IR, Van Ginkel will be out for at least four weeks.

Needing edge rushers, the Dolphins formally announced that the team has signed Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin after both signings were reported earlier on Tuesday.

Miami’s edge group has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, most notably with Jaelan Phillips suffering a torn Achilles and Bradley Chubb suffering a torn ACL.