Steelers 'should've gotten ahead' of Watt contract
Wilson's façade is glaring with plateaued play
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Dolphins place Terron Armstead on reserve-retired list

  
Published June 2, 2025 04:31 PM

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead retired as a practical matter in April. The team made it official today.

The Dolphins have announced that they placed Armstead on the reserve-retired list.

It’s no coincidence that it happened today. The move spreads the cap consequences over two years.

The total dead money is $18.548 million. Processing the move after June 1 pushes $10.732 million of the amount into 2026.

The Dolphins also will be permitted under the CBA to recover more than $7 million in unearned signing-bonus payments previously made to Armstead. If/when cash is recovered, they will be entitled to a cap credit.

The Dolphins may have agreed to waive some or all of the repayment obligation when Armstead slashed his 2025 base salary from $13.3 million to $1.255 million, which allowed the Dolphins to carry a much lower cap number for Armstead while waiting until after June 1 to put him on the reserve-retired list. If he had refused, the Dolphins could have dumped the $13.3 million only by cutting him — and thereby triggering the full $18.548 million cap charge for 2025.