Dolphins promote Chandler Henley to run game specialist

  
Published July 15, 2025 01:17 PM

The Dolphins have made a change on their offensive staff.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Miami has promoted Chandler Henley from senior offensive assistant to run game specialist.

Henley is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins, having joined the club when Mike McDaniel was hired as head coach in 2022. He was the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach before being promoted to senior offensive assistant in 2024.

A Yale graduate, Henley previously worked with the Falcons in 2021 as assistant offensive line coach. He was also with the Titans as a quality control coach from 2018-2020.

Henley and McDaniel were teammates at Yale, both playing receiver.