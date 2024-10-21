 Skip navigation
Dolphins put Braxton Berrios on IR, activate Cam Smith

  
Published October 21, 2024 04:33 PM

Word on Sunday night was that the knee injury that knocked Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios out of the team’s loss to the Colts was believed to be serious and the team confirmed that with a roster move on Monday.

The Dolphins announced that they have placed Berrios on injured reserve. That means he’ll miss at least four games, but it sounds like it will be a much longer absence.

Berrios did not have a catch in Miami’s first six games of the season, but he did see work as their punt and kickoff returner.

The Dolphins filled Berrios’s roster spot by activating cornerback Cam Smith off of injured reserve. Smith, who played in 15 games as a rookie last year, hurt his hamstring in August.