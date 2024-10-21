 Skip navigation
Dolphins fear significant knee injury for Braxton Berrios

  
Published October 20, 2024 08:26 PM

Dolphins return man Braxton Berrios left today’s game with what is feared to be a serious knee injury.

Berrios’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Miami sportscaster Josh Moser that Berrios will undergo an MRI on Monday for his left knee, but the initial fears are that it’s a significant injury.

Berrios is the Dolphins’ primary punt and kickoff returner and also plays wide receiver, although he hasn’t caught a pass yet this season.

The 29-year-old Berrios signed his second consecutive one-year contract with the Dolphins this season and will be a free agent in March. He has previously played for the Jets and Patriots.